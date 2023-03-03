2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland native Vietnam War vet to receive Medal of Honor

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, 83, will be receiving the Medal of Honor after being one of the...
Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, 83, will be receiving the Medal of Honor after being one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat(Source: U.S. Army)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - A Vietnam War veteran from Cleveland on Friday will receive the nation’s highest honor from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, 83, will be receiving the Medal of Honor after being one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, according to the Associated Press.

Col. Paris Davis
Col. Paris Davis(Source: U.S. Army)
The AP said Biden called Davis on Monday to inform him of the news.

“Then-Captain Paris D. Davis distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as Commander of Detachment A-321, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, June 17-18, 1965,” a White House statement said.

The White House statement added that Davis served in tours across Korea and Okinawa, Japan along with two tours in Vietnam.

Davis earned several medals during his second Vietnam tour, from April to October 1965, which included the Bronze Star, Silver Star and Purple Heart.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

