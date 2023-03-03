2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland sex offender who traveled with chicken nuggets arraigned Friday

By Dan DeRoos and Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 39 year-old Jason Johnson pleaded not guilty behind the screen of a Cuyahoga County Courtroom Friday. He received a $2,500 personal bond.

In December, Johnson was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted on 19 News.

He will be arraigned Friday morning for failing to register as a sex offender after getting out of jail.

Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County announced because of a tip this sex offender is back in custody.

Johnson was arrested in 2020 as a part of “Operation Moving Target” that rounded up 27 men who thought they were meeting a minor for sex.

They were actually talking to undercover agents and when they showed up to a decoy house, they were arrested.

When Johnson arrived, according to Crime Stoppers, he had with him condoms, a knife and chicken nuggets with ranch.

He was featured in December of 2022, and a tip then finally lead to the Sheriff’s warrant unit picking up the fugitive.

See below for our previous report:

His next court date is set for March 8th at 9am.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

