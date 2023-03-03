2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County jail employee fired following investigation

Cuyahoga County jail employee fired following investigation
Cuyahoga County officials on Friday confirmed a jail employee was terminated following an investigation into alleged criminal activity.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials on Friday confirmed a jail employee was terminated following an investigation into alleged criminal activity.

Officials said an investigation into the corrections officer’s conduct began Feb. 28 after receiving a tip.

Officials did not clarify what the allegations were that lead to the corrections officer’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

