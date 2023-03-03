2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway suspends train operations, ongoing soil monitoring shows increasing erosion

By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic is suspending its modified train operations and spring activities in the park beginning Friday.

Ongoing geotechnical soil monitoring in recent weeks identified increasing erosion along the 26-mile scenic railway in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Officials say during routine monitoring of the tracks in Oct. 2022, engineers found instability at a site four miles south of the Fitzwater Maintenance Yard and determined the safest option was to suspend train operations beyond that point while further testing and analysis were completed.

“We are going to do everything we can to allow the train to return to normal operations as soon as possible. We ask for continued patience while we complete construction projects to stabilize the tracks near the river. In the meantime, we appreciate CVSR’s flexibility in adjusting operations,” said Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit.

Officials say with the aid of a recently installed advanced stability monitoring system, the NPS had hoped that regular train service could safely resume starting March third.

However, data associated with the monitoring system led to the decision to forgo all use of the tracks until repairs are made.

The CVSR team is fully committed to keeping the train running. Our staff and volunteers have successfully overcome numerous obstacles over the past few years. I continue to be amazed at their resourcefulness. I am hopeful that we have a solution soon,” said Joe Mazur, Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad President, and CEO.

