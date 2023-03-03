Deputies find stolen items from several thefts in Painesville residents’ home, sheriff says

PAINSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation into numerous reports of thefts from cars led to the arrest of two Painesville residents, Sheriff Frank Leonbruno confirmed.

Leonbruno said the sheriff’s office was investigating those reports from Painesville Township on Feb. 27.

The Painesville City Police Department also had numerous reports of thefts from cars, Leonbruno stated.

Early the next morning, another theft report was made for a credit card and other items that were stolen from a car in Painesville Township, according to Leonburno.

The stolen credit card had just been used at a Mentor Avenue business, so deputies immediately went to the area where they found the two suspects, said Leonbruno.

Leonbruno said the suspects were arrested on the following charges:

theft

receiving stolen property

criminal trespassing

misuse of a credit card

Leonbruno identified the two as 47-year old Johnny Ray McElroy Sr., and 40-year old Amelia Sullivan, both of Painesville City.

The duo are behind bars in the Lake County Jail.

Deputies executed a search warrant of their home where numerous stolen items from Painesville Township and Painesville City incidents were recovered, according to Leonbruno.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies, Detectives and Painesville City Police officers teamed up and worked diligently throughout this investigation to locate the two suspects, Leonbruno stated.

Leonbruno credited the quick response times and dedicated employees for these two arrests.

According to Leonbruno, the Painesville Intersection Crime Camera System served as a “great asset” to this investigation.

The sheriff shared the following safety reminder to the community:

“Remember, it is important to secure your vehicle. This scenario is a crime of opportunity and occurs more frequently than some may believe. By locking your doors and securing your valuables, most of these types of thefts could be eliminated.”

Johnny Ray McElroy (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Amelia E. Sullivan (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

