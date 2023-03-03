‘Isaiah’s awesome;’ Bickerstaff says older brother helps ‘push’ Evan Mobley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs hope 23-year-old Isaiah Mobley develops into a viable NBA player himself some day.
However, his biggest contribution to the team right now is helping the coaching staff “push” his younger brother Evan, considered a rising NBA star.
Evan Mobley, 21, is averaging 16 points and 8 rebounds for the Cavs, who sit 4th in the East at 39-26.
Isaiah Mobley, 23, has only appeared in 8 NBA games this season, spending most of this time with the Cleveland Charge of the G League.
The brothers played together in college at USC.
Cleveland hosts Detroit Saturday and Boston Monday.
