‘Isaiah’s awesome;’ Bickerstaff says older brother helps ‘push’ Evan Mobley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs hope 23-year-old Isaiah Mobley develops into a viable NBA player himself some day.

However, his biggest contribution to the team right now is helping the coaching staff “push” his younger brother Evan, considered a rising NBA star.

Evan Mobley, 21, is averaging 16 points and 8 rebounds for the Cavs, who sit 4th in the East at 39-26.

Just a few totally normal things Evan Mobley has done recently: pic.twitter.com/qpeM5gmMQ9 — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) February 28, 2023

Isaiah Mobley, 23, has only appeared in 8 NBA games this season, spending most of this time with the Cleveland Charge of the G League.

#Cavs two-way big man Isaiah Mobley with the clutch big-time block to win the game for the Charge! pic.twitter.com/aAVnjdnpxC — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 26, 2023

The brothers played together in college at USC.

Cleveland hosts Detroit Saturday and Boston Monday.

