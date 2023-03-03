Kent State aims for perfect home record
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State will aim for a perfect 15-0 home record tonight when the Flashes host Akron on Senior Night at 6 p.m.
A share of the regular-season MAC title is also in play for KSU (24-6, 14-3), which needs a Toledo loss at Ball State to tie the first-place Rockets (15-2 in conference).
Toledo has won 14 straight games and can clinch the top seed in next week’s MAC Tournament with a win.
Akron is 3rd in the MAC at 13-4 (21-9 overall).
The MAC Tournament begins Thursday at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
