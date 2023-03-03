2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged in connection to murder of 42-year-old Akron man

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with aggravated murder in connection to a December homicide.

Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, where they found 42-year-old Eddie Johnson dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to previous reports.

Police identified 30-year-old Christopher Jones as the suspect of the shooting.

Miller said police arrested Jones on March 2. Officials said a gun was recovered at the time of the arrest.

Christopher Jones
Christopher Jones(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

Officials confirmed Jones was charged with aggravated murder and booked in the Summit County Jail.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

