CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of prying open a window at Luther Memorial School is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the alarm of the middle school located at 4463 Pearl Rd. was triggered on Feb. 21.

The man ran away once the alarm went off, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this incident.

