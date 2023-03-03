2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say

Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say
Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of prying open a window at Luther Memorial School is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the alarm of the middle school located at 4463 Pearl Rd. was triggered on Feb. 21.

The man ran away once the alarm went off, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say
Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say
Man pries Luther Memorial School window open, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in...
Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in Cleveland
(Source: WOIO)
Reward offered for information on East Cleveland bar shooting suspect
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
Former Cleveland police chief named interim police chief in Richmond Heights
Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
Man charged in connection to murder of 42-year-old Akron man