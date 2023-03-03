2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted for separate robberies at same Old Brooklyn gas station

Cleveland police continue to search for the man suspected of two separate robberies at a...
Cleveland police continue to search for the man suspected of two separate robberies at a Cleveland gas station.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue to search for the man suspected of two separate robberies at a Cleveland gas station.

Police said the two robberies took place at Valero Gas, located at 4915 Memphis Ave.

This is in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police said the man first attempted to rob the store on Jan. 23 after passing a note to the cashier and pointed a gun through his sweatshirt pocket.

Police said the man attempted to rob the business again on Feb. 26 when he demanded the money out of the cash register while pointing a gun through his sweatshirt pocket again.

Please see the attached flyer regarding an aggravated robbery suspect...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, March 3, 2023

Police said the man is anywhere between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and is a medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to contact police at 440-879-8028.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

