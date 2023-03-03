ODA, state agricultural experts to meet with East Palestine area farmers next week

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and state agricultural experts to meet with East Palestine area farmers next week to address concerns.

The ODA says they have no reason to believe that crops planted in the area of East Palestine are not safe.

Norfolk Southern is developing a soil sampling plan for residential and agricultural areas, officials say.

Officials say that once finalized, the plan must be approved by the U.S. EPA.

The time and date of next week’s meeting have not yet been determined, but additional information will be provided in a future update.

