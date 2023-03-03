2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

ODA, state agricultural experts to meet with East Palestine area farmers next week

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and state agricultural experts to meet with East Palestine area farmers next week to address concerns.

The ODA says they have no reason to believe that crops planted in the area of East Palestine are not safe.

Norfolk Southern is developing a soil sampling plan for residential and agricultural areas, officials say.

Officials say that once finalized, the plan must be approved by the U.S. EPA.

The time and date of next week’s meeting have not yet been determined, but additional information will be provided in a future update.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ongoing soil monitoring shows increasing erosion along Cuyahoga Valley scenic railway
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway suspends train operations, ongoing soil monitoring shows increasing erosion