2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio troopers bust driver with rifle, bullet proof vest after slow-speed chase in Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers arrested a driver back in January following a slow-speed chase on Cleveland’s East Side.

The pursuit took place on January 27 after a trooper reported that a white sedan had illegally tinted windows.

New video released to 19 News shows OSHP followed the driver past multiple exits along I-90 before the pursuit led them down Cleveland’s city streets.

The driver even stopped for at least two red lights, according to the dashboard camera video, but the chase continued.

It came to end on Folk Avenue near East 103rd Street in the city’s Glenville neighborhood when the driver pulled over in front of a house.

According to an OSHP tweet, troopers recovered a rifle, bullet proof vest and marijuana during a search of the car.

They later determined the driver, who is now facing a weapons under disability charge, was already wanted for a felony, the tweet said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) officials on Friday confirmed one of its students...
Police: Gun found near Collinwood High School, CMSD student arrested
Cleveland native Vietnam War vet to receive Medal of Honor
Ohio troopers bust driver with rifle, bullet proof vest after slow-speed pursuit in Cleveland
Ohio troopers bust driver with rifle, bullet proof vest after slow-speed pursuit in Cleveland
One person died and two others were injured following a shooting at a business in Mansfield on...
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Mansfield business