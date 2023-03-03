Ohio troopers bust driver with rifle, bullet proof vest after slow-speed chase in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers arrested a driver back in January following a slow-speed chase on Cleveland’s East Side.

The pursuit took place on January 27 after a trooper reported that a white sedan had illegally tinted windows.

New video released to 19 News shows OSHP followed the driver past multiple exits along I-90 before the pursuit led them down Cleveland’s city streets.

The driver even stopped for at least two red lights, according to the dashboard camera video, but the chase continued.

It came to end on Folk Avenue near East 103rd Street in the city’s Glenville neighborhood when the driver pulled over in front of a house.

According to an OSHP tweet, troopers recovered a rifle, bullet proof vest and marijuana during a search of the car.

They later determined the driver, who is now facing a weapons under disability charge, was already wanted for a felony, the tweet said.

Last month, @OSHP troopers from our Cleveland Post recovered a rifle, bullet proof vest, and marijuana after a slow speed pursuit on IR-90 in Cuyahoga County. The driver had a felony warrant & was charged with another felony for having weapons under disability. #HighwayCrime pic.twitter.com/iQpQ1JVyI4 — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) February 28, 2023

