Police: 41-year-old Cleveland woman missing from Ohio City neighborhood

Police said 41-year-old Rebecca Geller was last seen in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in...
Police said 41-year-old Rebecca Geller was last seen in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Cleveland.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is missing from Cleveland and police have asked for the community’s help in finding her.

Police said 41-year-old Rebecca Geller was last seen in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Cleveland.

This is in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

Police need your help locating a missing female, Rebecca Geller. She is described as a white female, age 41, 5'2" tall,...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Geller is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, police said.

Police said she has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with details on Geller’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

