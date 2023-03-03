2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Gun found near Collinwood High School, CMSD student arrested

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) officials on Friday confirmed one of its students was arrested after being linked to a gun found at one of its schools.

A CMSD spokesperson confirmed a gun was found Friday morning outside Collinwood High School.

Officials did not confirm the name of the individual arrested, nor where the gun was found.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

