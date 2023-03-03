Programming note: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to air March 3 at later time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WOIO is asking our viewers to please see below for a programming note in regards to “Wheel of Fortune”.

Yesterday (3/2), the wrong episode of WHEEL OF FORTUNE aired on WOIO from 7-7:30PM. Episode #7744 was scheduled to air; episode #7742 (from Tue, 2/28) aired in its place.

After investigating internally and checking with the program distributor, we are required to air the missed episode tonight (Fri, 3/3) immediately following THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN from 1:37:28-2:07:28AM. This will preempt ½ hour of PAID PROGRAMMING in the TP.

Again – tonight’s late-night schedule will be:

11 P.M. Local news

11:35 P.M. Colbert

12:37:28 A.M. Corden

1:37:28 A.M. WHEEL OF FORTUNE #7744

2:07:28 A.M. Paid JIP

Thank you.

