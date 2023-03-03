2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rescued to rescuer: Windsor Fire Department mourns loss of Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Windsor Fire Department said it is saddened to announce the passing of its beloved Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy.

Buddy served the community for the past decade after being rescued himself from the Animal Protective League when he was two years old.

He is credited with saving lives in his 10 years of dedicated service.

Windsor Fire said Buddy had an amazing career at the department, and was called the “sweetest dog you’d ever meet” by many who got to meet him.

While Windor Fire guessed Buddy was a Labrador and German Shepherd mix, the department knows it is “all left with cherished memories and a big hole in our hearts.”

“Thank you for your service Buddy. Good boy, Buddy… Good Boy,” Windsor Fire stated.

