Some East Palestine families moving out of the village because of health concerns

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Some East Palestine families are moving out of the village because of health issues they have developed from the train derailment.

The Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks and spilled toxic chemicals one month ago Friday.

Paul Dabney said it’s not easy packing up his family’s belongings and leaving the place they have called home for the last four years.

He said they have no choice because they fear for their health.

“There’s definitely going to be consequences from this for years to come,” Dabney said. “It’s common sense.”

“We can’t trust the area,” Dabney said. “We don’t know if it’s safe for our kid.”

Dabney’s backyard is the railroad where the train derailed. He said his family including his toddler have developed health issues within the last month.

“I don’t see us living here again in the near future any time soon,” Dabney said. “Of course, that depends on what comes out of all of this but it’s common sense that it’s not just going to go away.”

Dabney said he was glad he was renting so he can leave. Now, he wants his family to get answers on what health problems they might have in the long term from this disaster.

“Especially when it comes to humanity and stuff like this, our safety and livelihood you would think people would be more inept to help and find answers,” Dabney said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

