Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A speeding Bentley struck a Jeep on I-90 in Cleveland, causing the Jeep to roll onto its roof and fatally eject its passenger, Cleveland Police confirmed.

While the driver of the Bentley was seriously injured, the man behind the wheel of the overturned Jeep ran away, said police.

Dashcam and ODOT footage revealed that the Bentley engaged in what appeared to be a race, or was chasing, another car just before disaster struck, police stated in the investigation update.

The crash happened on I-90 east at West 25th Street at approximately 2:02 p.m. on March 1.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a 2013 Bentley Continental was driving east on I-90 at a high rate of speed while racing with or chasing a red Honda Civic.

Police said the Ohio Department of Transportation video shows both the Bentley and Honda driving “well in excess of the posted 60 MPH speed limit.”

This dashcam video shows the Bentley and the Honda apparently racing or chasing, passing other cars on the interstate, before the crash:

This ODOT footage taken at I-90 and Fulton Road shows that the Jeep was driving with the flow of traffic ahead of the speeding Bentley and Honda:

The Bentley’s right front corner collided with the back of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler that was also heading east on I-90, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia stated the force of the impact caused the Jeep to roll over and eject its 22-year-old passenger onto the road.

The Jeep slid eastbound on its roof and struck the median before coming to a stop while still flipped over, said Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the the Bentley also struck the median wall before it came to a rest.

The man who was driving the Jeep got out and ran away from the crash scene, according to Ciaccia.

EMS took the 22-year-old woman who was ejected from the Jeep to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she died about eight hours later, Ciaccia confirmed.

She was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samantha M. Nelson of Cleveland.

The 58-year-old man driving the Bentley was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS in serious condition with multiple injuries, according to Ciaccia.

The Honda made no contact with either the Bentley nor the Jeep, and did not stay on scene, said police.

Ciaccia reported there were five cars involved in the crash, however, she did not state what happened to the other two.

She also did not state if any charges have been filed in the crash or if the driver of the Jeep has been found.

The OHGO camera on Fulton Road showed crews tow a car out from the wooded area off the right side of I-90 east as the crash scene was being cleared.

19 News is working to confirm if this car was one of the five involved in the crash, or if it was already in the woods from a previous crash.

Traffic on I-90 east was shut down from West 44th Street to Wade Avenue as crews cleaned the scene and investigated, with hour-long delays leading up to the closer.

Investigators want the driver of the Honda to reach out to the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit.

If anyone knows who the owner of the Honda is, or has any other information on this crash, call the Cleveland Police Accident investigation Unit at 216-623-5290 or 216-623-3310.

