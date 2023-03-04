4 kittens rescued from Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the Akron firefighters who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside, however, they saved the four kittens that were.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of them is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

The Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 shared video of the rescue.

