4 kittens rescued from Akron house fire

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the Akron firefighters who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside, however, they saved the four kittens that were.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of them is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

The Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 shared video of the rescue.

Duo of suspected porch pirates wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Trio open credit card with Lake County resident’s information to use at Macedonia Ulta, sheriff...
