Architect behind Cleveland Museum of Art dies at 78

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The architect known for designing the Cleveland Museum of Art died at 78 this week.

Rafael Viñoly, the founder of Rafael Viñoly Architects, died on March 2, according to a company statement.

“He leaves a rich legacy of distinctive and timeless designs that manifested in some of the world’s most recognizable and iconic structures, among them the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, and 20 Fenchurch Street in London,” the statement said. “The firm’s partners and directors, many of whom have collaborated with him for decades, will extend his architectural legacy in the work we will continue to perform every day.”

Statement from Román Viñoly on the passing of his father and collaborator, architect Rafael Viñoly: On behalf of my... Posted by Rafael Viñoly Architects on Friday, March 3, 2023

I’m incredibly proud of the integrity of the work our team has produced over many decades and on very complex projects, and I am honored and humbled by our team’s unwavering commitment during this profound time of loss.

The company said a memorial service will be held in New York.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.