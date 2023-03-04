2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Architect behind Cleveland Museum of Art dies at 78

The architect known for designing the Cleveland Museum of Art died at 78 this week.
The architect known for designing the Cleveland Museum of Art died at 78 this week.(Michael Dakota)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The architect known for designing the Cleveland Museum of Art died at 78 this week.

Rafael Viñoly, the founder of Rafael Viñoly Architects, died on March 2, according to a company statement.

“He leaves a rich legacy of distinctive and timeless designs that manifested in some of the world’s most recognizable and iconic structures, among them the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, and 20 Fenchurch Street in London,” the statement said. “The firm’s partners and directors, many of whom have collaborated with him for decades, will extend his architectural legacy in the work we will continue to perform every day.”

Statement from Román Viñoly on the passing of his father and collaborator, architect Rafael Viñoly: On behalf of my...

Posted by Rafael Viñoly Architects on Friday, March 3, 2023

The company said a memorial service will be held in New York.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

RHEA RIPLEY WWE
WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Rescued to rescuer: Windsor Fire Department mourns loss of Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy
Rescued to rescuer: Windsor Fire Department mourns loss of Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
3rd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school
3rd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school