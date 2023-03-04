2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chief issues 6-alarm fire in Camp Washington

Crews are at the scene of a massive fire in Camp Washington.
Crews are at the scene of a massive fire in Camp Washington.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Crews are at the scene of a massive 6-alarm fire in Camp Washington, according to Chief Michael A. Washington with the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The chief says that crews were called just after 9 a.m. to the corner of Arlington Street and Colerain Avenue Saturday after several civilians reported the fire.

Once units arrived, they discovered heavy smoke from the large vacant structure.

Washington says that fire crews initially issued a second alarm fire and attempted to gain access, but due to a large amount of smoke, the decision was made to pull out the units.

Once the chief arrived at the scene, Washington said he issued the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth alarms.

The main body of the fire has been knocked down, but they did have fire extension and some exposures, Washington said.

Washington says that firefighters continue to fight the fire “defensively and with caution” because there was a structure collapse

The chief says there are no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.

