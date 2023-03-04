2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic delayed

Cleveland Monsters
Cleveland Monsters(Cleveland Monsters)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Monsters announced that Saturday’s Outdoor Classic has been delayed due to ice conditions from increased sunshine.

The team’s announcement says the game, held at First Energy Stadium, will be delayed until “approximately” 6 p.m. on March 4.

The Monsters said anyone holding tickets to the game can either stay in the stadium or leave and re-enter closer to the delayed start time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Akron vs Kent State
Kent State holds off Akron in MAC overtime thriller
Stipe Miocic speaks during the post fight press conference after his knockout win over Alistair...
Stipe Miocic planning return to octagon?
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first...
C.J. Stroud: Ohio State is ‘a mini-NFL team,’ prepared me well for combine
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and forward Isaiah Mobley poses for a...
‘Isaiah’s awesome;’ Bickerstaff says older brother helps ‘push’ Evan Mobley