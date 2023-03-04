Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic delayed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Monsters announced that Saturday’s Outdoor Classic has been delayed due to ice conditions from increased sunshine.

The team’s announcement says the game, held at First Energy Stadium, will be delayed until “approximately” 6 p.m. on March 4.

Due to increased sunshine within the past hour, current ice conditions require a delay in the start of today’s game until approximately 6:00 p.m.



Fans holding tickets to today's game may stay in the stadium or may leave and re-enter. — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) March 4, 2023

The Monsters said anyone holding tickets to the game can either stay in the stadium or leave and re-enter closer to the delayed start time.

