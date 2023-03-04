Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic delayed
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Monsters announced that Saturday’s Outdoor Classic has been delayed due to ice conditions from increased sunshine.
The team’s announcement says the game, held at First Energy Stadium, will be delayed until “approximately” 6 p.m. on March 4.
The Monsters said anyone holding tickets to the game can either stay in the stadium or leave and re-enter closer to the delayed start time.
