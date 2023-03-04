CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of porch pirate suspects are wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said a tip was sent in on March 2 that two men caught on camera were suspected of stealing packages off the porches of homes in the 440 block of West 49th Street.

The men drove to the block in a silver Ford, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo of suspected porch pirates wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on the package thefts.

