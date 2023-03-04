2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

East Palestine Municipal Water System holds open house at water treatment plant

New level of fear as a makeshift dam is breached in East Palestine
New level of fear as a makeshift dam is breached in East Palestine(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Palestine Municipal Water System held an open house on Saturday at the village’s water treatment plant, according to a press release from Governor Mike DeWine’s Office.

Officials say plant employees explained where the village’s wells are located, presented groundwater, and source protection maps, and answered questions about the water system.

All sampling of East Palestine’s municipal water wells to date have shown no contaminants associated with the derailment, officials from Govern DeWine’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL
Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL
Stark County woman wanted for Reckless Homicide, Fentanyl trafficking
Stark County woman wanted for Reckless Homicide, Fentanyl trafficking
Crews are at the scene of a massive fire in Camp Washington.
Chief issues 6-alarm fire in Camp Washington
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
1 dead, 4 hospitalized after being hit by semi-truck following crash on Ohio Turnpike