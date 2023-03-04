East Palestine Municipal Water System holds open house at water treatment plant

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Palestine Municipal Water System held an open house on Saturday at the village’s water treatment plant, according to a press release from Governor Mike DeWine’s Office.

Officials say plant employees explained where the village’s wells are located, presented groundwater, and source protection maps, and answered questions about the water system.

All sampling of East Palestine’s municipal water wells to date have shown no contaminants associated with the derailment, officials from Govern DeWine’s office said.

