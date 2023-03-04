2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State holds off Akron in MAC overtime thriller

Akron vs Kent State
Akron vs Kent State(WOIO)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sincere Carry did it all on both ends for Kent State Friday.

Chris Payton wasn’t bad either.

Carry’s 35 points led the Flashes to a, 89-84 overtime win over Akron at a sold-out MAC Center.

Payton added 22 for KSU, including 6 in OT. He hit 9 of 10 shots from the field.

Carry’s defense also helped hold the MAC’s leading scorer, Xavier Castaneda (21.8 ppg), to just 13 points.

The game went to OT after a questionable foul call sent Castaneda to the line for 3 free throws with 4.4 seconds left, and he made all three.

High man for Akron was Sammy Hunter with a career-high 26 points, followed by Enrique Freeman with 25.

The win wraps up a perfect 15-0 home season for the Flashes, who finish the regular season 25-6 overall.

Akron drops to 21-10 (13-5).

The MAC Tournament begins Thursday at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The top 3 seeds will be Toledo, Kent State and Akron.

