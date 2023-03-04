Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonable weekend weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered flurries and gusty winds will give way to mainly cloudy skies today as highs top in the low to mid 40s.

Under mainly cloudy skies tonight, we’ll see lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Fair skies Sunday night will be coupled with lows in the lower 30s.

By Monday afternoon, with a risk of late-day rain, we’ll see highs peak in the upper 50s.

Tuesday’s mainly cloudy skies will allow highs only approaching 40.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with highs only in the mid 30s.

