2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sandusky named USA Today’s ‘Best Coastal Small Town’ of 2023

Sandusky, Ohio
Sandusky, Ohio(Source: Shores and Islands Ohio)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - USA Today on Friday named Sandusky as its best coastal small town of 2023.

Sandusky WINS the Best Coastal Small Town Award! 👑🙌🏽🥳 (And also won 3rd place in the Best Midwestern Small Town...

Posted by Downtown Sandusky on Friday, March 3, 2023

Sandusky, home to Cedar Point amusement park and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, also won the honor in 2019, according to a press release.

“Sandusky is a special place with a diverse community, entrepreneurial energy, and iconic assets,” McKenzie Spriggs, Executive Director of Destination Sandusky, said in a comment. “We’re excited to have a spotlight on Sandusky to show that to the world.”

The release also said Sandusky, which has seen an investment of over $100 million over the last several years, was also nominated in USA Today’s Midwestern small town category.

“Thank you to every person who voted for Sandusky. Your vote means so much more than just putting us at the top of this list. It means that you are proud of Sandusky, of what we have to offer our residents and tourists from all over the country,” Sandusky City Commission President Dick Brady said. “Sandusky is the best coastal small town because of so many of our residents believe in the vision we’ve created and because we all have worked together to make Sandusky the best.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Cleveland Museum of Art
Architect behind Cleveland Museum of Art dies at 78
RHEA RIPLEY WWE
WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Rescued to rescuer: Windsor Fire Department mourns loss of Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy
Rescued to rescuer: Windsor Fire Department mourns loss of Search and Rescue K-9 Buddy
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies
Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies