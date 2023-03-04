Sandusky named USA Today’s ‘Best Coastal Small Town’ of 2023

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - USA Today on Friday named Sandusky as its best coastal small town of 2023.

Sandusky WINS the Best Coastal Small Town Award! 👑🙌🏽🥳 (And also won 3rd place in the Best Midwestern Small Town... Posted by Downtown Sandusky on Friday, March 3, 2023

Sandusky, home to Cedar Point amusement park and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, also won the honor in 2019, according to a press release.

“Sandusky is a special place with a diverse community, entrepreneurial energy, and iconic assets,” McKenzie Spriggs, Executive Director of Destination Sandusky, said in a comment. “We’re excited to have a spotlight on Sandusky to show that to the world.”

The release also said Sandusky, which has seen an investment of over $100 million over the last several years, was also nominated in USA Today’s Midwestern small town category.

“Thank you to every person who voted for Sandusky. Your vote means so much more than just putting us at the top of this list. It means that you are proud of Sandusky, of what we have to offer our residents and tourists from all over the country,” Sandusky City Commission President Dick Brady said. “Sandusky is the best coastal small town because of so many of our residents believe in the vision we’ve created and because we all have worked together to make Sandusky the best.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.