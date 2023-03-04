2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County woman wanted for Reckless Homicide, Fentanyl trafficking

By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Destiny Ray-Blanks, 46, is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for Reckless Homicide, the sheriff’s office says.

Ray-Blanks is also wanted for two counts of trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, and Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please do not approach the suspect. Anyone with information on the individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

