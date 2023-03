CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stipe Miocic, arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, may be returning to the ring this summer.

Stipe Miocic tells Daniel Cormier the UFC offered the winner of Jones vs. Gane for #UFC290 during International Fight Week pic.twitter.com/ni0MJfRfNF — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 3, 2023

Miocic hasn’t fought since a March 2021 knockout by Francis Ngannou.

Fifteen of his 20 career wins are by knockout.

11 years ago today, Stipe Miocic picked up his first UFC knockout win over Phil De Friespic.twitter.com/6cLzWPyLlu — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 15, 2023

