MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for allegedly opening a credit card using a Lake County resident’s information, the sheriff confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The fraudulent credit card account was used at the Ulta store in Macedonia, according to Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

Leonbruno said authorities suspect they are also using falsified Ohio identification cards with the victim’s information to verify identity with the store.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:

Trio open credit card with Lake County resident’s information to use at Macedonia Ulta, sheriff says (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

