WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The longest-running weekly episodic program in the U.S., WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Cleveland in June.

WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Superstars scheduled for Monday Night Raw in Cleveland:

2023 Royal Rumble Winner - Cody Rhodes

RAW Women’s Champion - Bianca Belair

Seth ‘FREAKIN’ Rollins

Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley

United States Champion - Austin Theory

Becky Lynch

THE STREET PROFITS - MONTEZ FORD & ANGELO DAWKINS

Tickets are on sale now

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.