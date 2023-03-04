2 Strong 4 Bullies
WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

RHEA RIPLEY WWE
RHEA RIPLEY WWE(WWE)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The longest-running weekly episodic program in the U.S., WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Cleveland in June.

WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Superstars scheduled for Monday Night Raw in Cleveland:

  • 2023 Royal Rumble Winner - Cody Rhodes
  • RAW Women’s Champion - Bianca Belair
  • Seth ‘FREAKIN’ Rollins
  • Kevin Owens
  • Bobby Lashley
  • United States Champion - Austin Theory
  • Becky Lynch
  • THE STREET PROFITS - MONTEZ FORD & ANGELO DAWKINS

Tickets are on sale now

