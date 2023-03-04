WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The longest-running weekly episodic program in the U.S., WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Cleveland in June.
WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on June 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Superstars scheduled for Monday Night Raw in Cleveland:
- 2023 Royal Rumble Winner - Cody Rhodes
- RAW Women’s Champion - Bianca Belair
- Seth ‘FREAKIN’ Rollins
- Kevin Owens
- Bobby Lashley
- United States Champion - Austin Theory
- Becky Lynch
- THE STREET PROFITS - MONTEZ FORD & ANGELO DAWKINS
Tickets are on sale now
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.