1 dead after car crashes into pole in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after a car crashed into a pole Sunday morning, according to Cleveland police officials.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed the crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 38th Street.

This is in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

First responders found a man dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed police are investigating the crash after labeling the death as suspicious.

