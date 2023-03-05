2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after car crashes into pole in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

A man is dead after a car crashed into a pole Sunday morning, according to Cleveland police officials.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after a car crashed into a pole Sunday morning, according to Cleveland police officials.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed the crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 38th Street.

This is in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

First responders found a man dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed police are investigating the crash after labeling the death as suspicious.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

