1 hospitalized following shooting in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning.

Cleveland EMS officials said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near E. 116th Street and Union Avenue.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Officials said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with “minor” injuries.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.