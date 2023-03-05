1 hospitalized following shooting in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning.
Cleveland EMS officials said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near E. 116th Street and Union Avenue.
This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Officials said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with “minor” injuries.
19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.
