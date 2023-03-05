400 without power after car crashes into pole in Cleveland
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 400 people in Cleveland are without power after a car crashed into two poles Sunday afternoon.
A Cleveland Public Power spokesperson said the crash impacted customers between East 149th Street and East 152nd Street. The outage began at around 2:20 p.m.
Officials said crews are heading to the scene to replace the damaged poles.
