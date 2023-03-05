400 without power after car crashes into pole in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 400 people in Cleveland are without power after a car crashed into two poles Sunday afternoon.

A Cleveland Public Power spokesperson said the crash impacted customers between East 149th Street and East 152nd Street. The outage began at around 2:20 p.m.

We have an outage from Aspinwall to Velour, from E. 149th to E. 152nd. Crews are investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/5UgIfE2B1A — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 5, 2023

Officials said crews are heading to the scene to replace the damaged poles.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: The cause of the outage is two hit poles on St. Clair. Crews have been called in to replace them. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

