2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

400 without power after car crashes into pole in Cleveland

400 people are without power after a car crashed into two poles Sunday afternoon.
400 people are without power after a car crashed into two poles Sunday afternoon.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 400 people in Cleveland are without power after a car crashed into two poles Sunday afternoon.

A Cleveland Public Power spokesperson said the crash impacted customers between East 149th Street and East 152nd Street. The outage began at around 2:20 p.m.

Officials said crews are heading to the scene to replace the damaged poles.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Solon Police file photo (Source: Solon Police)
Solon police warn residents of recent rise in catalytic converter thefts
‘No public threat’ following Norfolk Southern train derailment in Clark County
Train derails in Springfield
‘No public threat’ following Norfolk Southern train derailment in Clark County, officials say
A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at Springfield Township police officers during...
Police: 1 charged after shooting at Summit County officers during barricade situation