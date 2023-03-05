Former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger won’t face discipline from MLB for domestic violence allegations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball has reported that it had finished its investigation into the domestic violence allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger.

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger,” MLB said.“The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) released a statement on behalf of Mike Clevinger.

“I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year,” MLBPA statement said.

The White Sox released their own statement regarding the decision.

“The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter. We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner’s Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter.”

Clevinger joined the White Sox as a free agent in Dec. 2020 with a one-year, $12 million contract.

