‘No public threat’ following Norfolk Southern train derailment in Clark County, officials say

Train derails in Springfield
Train derails in Springfield(WHIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark County officials confirmed there is no public threat after approximately 20 train cars derailed Saturday night.

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern, derailed at around 5 p.m. on March 4.

Officials confirmed four tankers were involved in the derailment. Two of the tankers contained residual amounts of Diesel Exhaust Fluid, while the other two contained residual amounts of Polyacrylamide Water Solution.

Clark County officials also said several crews found no evidence of any spillage after examining the crash site in a Facebook post.

Officials in the Biden Administration provided the following statement to 19 News on the second train derailment to take place in Ohio in nearly a month:

President Biden spoke with Governor DeWine this evening to offer Federal assistance after yet another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio today. U.S. Department of Transportation inspectors from the Federal Railroad Administration are on their way to the scene, and additional federal teams stand ready to support as needed.

Officials confirmed Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be in Springfield to assist in the clean-up process.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

