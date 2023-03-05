Northeast Ohio weather: Dry today, showers on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather will feature only partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Fair skies tonight will be coupled with lows in the low to mid 30s.

By Monday afternoon, with a risk of late-day rain, we’ll see highs peak in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday’s partly sunny skies will allow highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with highs only in the mid 30s.

