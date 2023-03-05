Police: 1 charged after shooting at Summit County officers during barricade situation

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at Springfield Township police officers during a barricade situation Sunday morning.

Officials said the March 5 incident happened at around 12 a.m. on March 5 in the 3200 block of Salmon Drive.

Police said officers were met by a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was inside the home. She also said there was an active protection order in place against him.

Officials said the man fired a shot at officers attempting to make contact while barricading himself inside the house.

Metro SWAT teams arrested the man failing to surrender during negotiations and the use of tear gas, East said.

The man, identified as Akron 55-year-old Vincent Mann, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officials confirmed Mann received four charges:

Improper discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony

Violation of a protection order, a fifth-degree felony

Inducing panic, a misdemeanor

A court date has not been set.

