2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Woman shot in the back of the head in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood

Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.
Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was hospitalized after getting shot in the back of the head in Cleveland early Sunday morning.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the March 5 shooting happened in the area of West 84th Street and Clark Avenue at 12:30 a.m.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Officials said police a 40-year-old woman found at the scene was transported to MetroHealth in serious condition.

Officials confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

A man is dead after a car crashed into a pole Sunday morning, according to Cleveland police...
1 dead after car crashes into pole in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood
One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning.
1 hospitalized following shooting in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Cleveland Monsters
Monsters win Outdoor Classic 3-2 over Penguins in OT
Detroit Pistons' R.J. Hampton (14) competes for the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky...
Garland scores 21 points, Cavaliers rout Pistons 114-90