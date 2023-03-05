Police: Woman shot in the back of the head in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was hospitalized after getting shot in the back of the head in Cleveland early Sunday morning.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the March 5 shooting happened in the area of West 84th Street and Clark Avenue at 12:30 a.m.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Officials said police a 40-year-old woman found at the scene was transported to MetroHealth in serious condition.

Officials confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

