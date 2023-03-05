Police: Woman shot in the back of the head in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was hospitalized after getting shot in the back of the head in Cleveland early Sunday morning.
Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the March 5 shooting happened in the area of West 84th Street and Clark Avenue at 12:30 a.m.
This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.
Officials said police a 40-year-old woman found at the scene was transported to MetroHealth in serious condition.
Officials confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
