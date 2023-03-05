Solon police warn residents of recent rise in catalytic converter thefts

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department is warning residents of an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the city, according to a Solon police Facebook post.

There have been a number of thefts of catalytic converters over the last few weeks, police say.

Police say adding surveillance cameras and exterior lighting could reduce the chances of thefts occurring.

Contact the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234 to report any suspicious activity that you see.

