Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon train derailment, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies and medics responded to the area of State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution, according to a Clark County Ohio Facebook post.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

