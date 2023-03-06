2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 newborns safely surrendered to baby boxes in Indiana within 48 hours

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By 16 News Now and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – Two newborns were safely surrendered to baby boxes within 48 hours of each other last week at two separate firehouses in Indiana.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes said the first baby was surrendered at the Cleveland Township Fire Station in Elkhart County.

Another baby was surrendered less than two days later at the Wayne Township Fire Station’s baby box in Indianapolis.

The exact dates or times for when those babies were surrendered was not provided.

“Cleveland Township Fire Department is grateful that we were able to provide a safe venue and opportunity for a parent to safely surrender their infant,” Cleveland Township Fire Chief Mark Travis said.

“I am proud of the firefighters for their quick response and professionalism in dealing with this anonymous, lifesaving decision made by this parent.”

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

These mark the first two baby box surrenders in Indiana in 2023. Florida and Kentucky have each had one newborn saved via a baby box this year as well.

Since its inception in November 2017, 26 babies have been surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes – 21 of those cases in Indiana alone, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

In 2022, a record eight newborns were surrendered via a baby box.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

