23-year-old man carjacked by 4 suspects in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was robbed and carjacked Friday evening while walking into his apartment Friday evening, Akron police said.

The victim called police around 11:30 p.m. Friday from the 900 block of Mull Ave.

He told police four suspects wearing masks confronted him and one pointed a gun to his head.

The armed suspect ordered him not to move, while the others went through his pockets.

According to police, they grabbed the keys to his 2022 Kia K5 and other property before fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.

The Kia was equipped with a tracking device and officers found it unoccupied in the area of Stadelman and Madison Avenues a short time later.

The victim was not injured.

Akron police said they are working on identifying the suspects.

