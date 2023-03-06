2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

23-year-old man carjacked by 4 suspects in Akron, police say

(Action News 5)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was robbed and carjacked Friday evening while walking into his apartment Friday evening, Akron police said.

The victim called police around 11:30 p.m. Friday from the 900 block of Mull Ave.

He told police four suspects wearing masks confronted him and one pointed a gun to his head.

The armed suspect ordered him not to move, while the others went through his pockets.

According to police, they grabbed the keys to his 2022 Kia K5 and other property before fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.

The Kia was equipped with a tracking device and officers found it unoccupied in the area of Stadelman and Madison Avenues a short time later.

The victim was not injured.

Akron police said they are working on identifying the suspects.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Possible changes to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program
70-year-old kayaker goes missing in Akron, police say
70-year-old kayaker goes missing in Akron, police say
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors legacy of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member