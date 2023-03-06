2 Strong 4 Bullies
70-year-old kayaker goes missing in Akron, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the search is on for a 70-year-old kayaker who went missing in the Oxbow area of the Cascade Valley Metro Park on Sunday night.

He was identified by police as 70-year-old Doug Maher.

Officers went to the McDonald’s on Merriman Road just after 9 p.m. on March 5 after calls came for the missing kayaker, according to police.

Police said Maher was reported missing after he did not arrive at the pre-planned location in Brecksville to meet his family.

Additional officers gathered on Merriman Road and the surrounding area to join the Summit County Metro Parks authorities, recovery teams from Macedonia, and other agencies to assist in the search, said police.

As of Monday morning, Maher has not yet been found.

Additional search and recovery efforts are scheduled to resume on Monday, according to police.

Police said there is no other information available at this time.

Call police if you see Maher or know where he may be.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

