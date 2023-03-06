Browns great Joe Thomas chooses wife, kids as Hall of Fame presenters
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Thomas will have a special group of presenters at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony: his family.
Thomas made the announcement Monday at the Pro Football Hall in Canton.
“I just took a peek as I was walking this way and saw some of the busts, and [I was] kind of closing my eyes and thinking that my face is going to be over there,” Thomas said, “I think [about] the moment that maybe I get to bring my kids by and be like, ‘Hey, guys, you know who that is? I know he might not look just like me anymore, but that’s your dad. Pretty cool, huh?’
The ceremony is Aug. 5 in Canton. Thomas is expected to be the final legend inducted, ensuring the large crowd will stick around to the end.
