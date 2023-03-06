2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns great Joe Thomas chooses wife, kids as Hall of Fame presenters

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sits on the bench during an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sits on the bench during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Packers won 27-21 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Thomas will have a special group of presenters at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony: his family.

Thomas made the announcement Monday at the Pro Football Hall in Canton.

“I just took a peek as I was walking this way and saw some of the busts, and [I was] kind of closing my eyes and thinking that my face is going to be over there,” Thomas said, “I think [about] the moment that maybe I get to bring my kids by and be like, ‘Hey, guys, you know who that is? I know he might not look just like me anymore, but that’s your dad. Pretty cool, huh?’

The ceremony is Aug. 5 in Canton. Thomas is expected to be the final legend inducted, ensuring the large crowd will stick around to the end.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Cleveland Monsters
Monsters win Outdoor Classic 3-2 over Penguins in OT
Detroit Pistons' R.J. Hampton (14) competes for the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky...
Garland scores 21 points, Cavaliers rout Pistons 114-90
Cleveland Monsters
Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic delayed
Akron vs Kent State
Kent State holds off Akron in MAC overtime thriller