Browns great Joe Thomas chooses wife, kids as Hall of Fame presenters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Joe Thomas will have a special group of presenters at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony: his family.

For Joe Thomas, football has always been about family.



when it came time to choose his Hall of Fame Presenter, he's selected his wife, Annie.

Thomas made the announcement Monday at the Pro Football Hall in Canton.

“I just took a peek as I was walking this way and saw some of the busts, and [I was] kind of closing my eyes and thinking that my face is going to be over there,” Thomas said, “I think [about] the moment that maybe I get to bring my kids by and be like, ‘Hey, guys, you know who that is? I know he might not look just like me anymore, but that’s your dad. Pretty cool, huh?’

The ceremony is Aug. 5 in Canton. Thomas is expected to be the final legend inducted, ensuring the large crowd will stick around to the end.

The man of the hour. Joe Thomas#Browns pic.twitter.com/jri9LC21Gx — Peter Holland Jr (@_Da_pistol) March 6, 2023

