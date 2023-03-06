Clean-up continues from the train derailment in Clark County, OH

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal, state and local officials remain at the scene of Saturday’s Norfolk-Southern train derailment in Springfield Township and scheduled a 3 p.m. Monday news briefing.

The derailment happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near Ohio 41 and Gateway Blvd.

About 20 of the 212 train cars derailed. Gov. Mike DeWine said hazardous materials were not involved.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place for several hours Saturday evening.

The derailment is not in an area with a protected water source, meaning there is no risk to public water systems or private wells at this time, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

This train derailment comes just several weeks after the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

