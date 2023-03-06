2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Heights looks for long-term impact from one-time COVID money

The city will receive $38 million but it has already allocated $18 million for infrastructure
By Vic Gideon
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cities around the country look at how to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, including Cleveland Heights.

“Oh, this is tremendous,” said Cleveland Heights City Councilman Tony Cuda. “This is basically thirty-eight million dollars that fell out of the sky.”

Cuda said $18 million of those dollars will go right into the ground immediately to comply with a consent decree from the EPA to take care of water and sewer issues.

Cleveland Heights did an online survey from July to November with top choices including helping businesses after COVID, after-school, recreational, and tutoring programs, and housing, Cuda’s top priority.

But the city is also looking at the ice rinks, a debate in the city -- the North Rink is in need of major repair and the South Rink is currently without ice at all.

“One point eight million dollars to repair the whole North Rink,” said Cuda. “The South Rink, the mayor would like to make sure we engage the community and have a conscientious before we move forward.”

Conscientious needed by the end of 2024, when ARPA dollars need to be allocated.

“We need to make sure that this has a long-term impact for this community,” said Cuda. “We want to have well-maintained neighborhoods. We want to attract new people, I think we can have a big impact there.”

All ARPA dollars need to be spent by 2026.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

70-year-old kayaker goes missing in Akron, police say
70-year-old kayaker goes missing in Akron, police say
This diagram from the U.S. EPA shows exactly what was in each railcar, and its position among...
East Palestine diagram shows exactly what was in each railcar that derailed
Cuyahoga County officials on Friday confirmed a jail employee was terminated following an...
Cuyahoga County jail employee fired for multiple violations
A man wrongly imprisoned for nearly two decades in connection to a 2001 rape conviction on...
Man wrongly imprisoned in 2001 rape case wins $4M settlement against Cleveland Heights