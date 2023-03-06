Community hosts vigil for 22-year-old woman killed in I-90 crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community on Sunday surrounded themselves around the family of the 22-year-old woman killed this week following a rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland.

The 22-year-old, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samantha Nelson, was killed after a speeding Bentley Continental, driving east on I-90 at a high rate of speed, caused the March 1 crash.

A vigil is being held at Garfield Park on Sunday, accompanied by a balloon release.

Cleveland police confirmed the Bentley and a red Honda Civic were racing on I-90 minutes before the 2:02 p.m. crash.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia stated the force of the impact caused the Jeep to roll over, ejecting Nelson onto the road.

