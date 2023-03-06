2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Community hosts vigil for 22-year-old woman killed in I-90 crash

Community hosts vigil for 22-year-old woman killed in I-90 crash
Community hosts vigil for 22-year-old woman killed in I-90 crash(woio)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community on Sunday surrounded themselves around the family of the 22-year-old woman killed this week following a rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland.

The 22-year-old, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samantha Nelson, was killed after a speeding Bentley Continental, driving east on I-90 at a high rate of speed, caused the March 1 crash.

RELATED: Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland

A vigil is being held at Garfield Park on Sunday, accompanied by a balloon release.

Cleveland police confirmed the Bentley and a red Honda Civic were racing on I-90 minutes before the 2:02 p.m. crash.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia stated the force of the impact caused the Jeep to roll over, ejecting Nelson onto the road.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Suspect wanted for hit-skip at Drug Mart, Medina County Sheriff’s office says
Suspect wanted for hit-skip at Drug Mart, Medina County Sheriff’s office says
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during the first inning of the team's...
Former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger won’t face discipline from MLB for domestic violence allegations
400 people are without power after a car crashed into two poles Sunday afternoon.
Power restored to all after car crashes into pole in Cleveland
Solon Police file photo (Source: Solon Police)
Solon police warn residents of recent rise in catalytic converter thefts