Cuyahoga County jail employee fired for multiple violations
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials on Friday confirmed a jail employee was terminated following an investigation into criminal activity.
Officials said an investigation into the corrections officer’s conduct began Feb. 28 after receiving a tip.
According to Cuyahoga County officials, the corrections officer admitted to the following violations while on duty:
- Providing 18 inmates with a personal cellphone number
- Conducting sexual conversations due to boredom
- Smoking Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) pens
County officials said the employee was on a one-year probationary period for prior misconduct.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
