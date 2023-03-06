Cuyahoga County jail employee fired for multiple violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials on Friday confirmed a jail employee was terminated following an investigation into criminal activity.

Officials said an investigation into the corrections officer’s conduct began Feb. 28 after receiving a tip.

According to Cuyahoga County officials, the corrections officer admitted to the following violations while on duty:

Providing 18 inmates with a personal cellphone number

Conducting sexual conversations due to boredom

Smoking Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) pens

County officials said the employee was on a one-year probationary period for prior misconduct.

