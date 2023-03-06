East Cleveland woman arrested Sunday for carjacking in Garfield Heights, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police arrested an East Cleveland woman on Sunday after she carjacked a 71-year-old woman outside a senior living facility on Jan. 28.

Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say

Police say, Naykiya White, 21, was arrested for her involvement in the carjacking.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, at the Jennings Center for Adults, police say.

The victim received a minor injury during the incident, police say.

Police say White has been charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

