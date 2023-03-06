East Cleveland woman arrested Sunday for carjacking in Garfield Heights, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police arrested an East Cleveland woman on Sunday after she carjacked a 71-year-old woman outside a senior living facility on Jan. 28.

Police say, Naykiya White, 21, was arrested for her involvement in the carjacking.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, at the Jennings Center for Adults, police say.

The victim received a minor injury during the incident, police say.

Police say White has been charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

